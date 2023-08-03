Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $558,919 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

