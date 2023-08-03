Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

