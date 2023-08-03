Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after buying an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

