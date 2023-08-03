Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

NPO stock opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

