Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

