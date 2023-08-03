Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,617,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,972,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

