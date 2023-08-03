Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

