Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,319.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,306,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,033 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 461,897 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

