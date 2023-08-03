Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M.D.C.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,704,930 shares of company stock valued at $74,738,286 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.