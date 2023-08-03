Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DXC opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.