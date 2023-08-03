Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

