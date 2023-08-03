Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gentherm by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

THRM stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

