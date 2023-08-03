Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

CRS stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.