Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 88.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

