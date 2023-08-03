Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

