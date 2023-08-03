Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $170,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,842 shares of company stock worth $901,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

