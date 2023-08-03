Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

