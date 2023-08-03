Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.9 %

UHS opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.91.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

