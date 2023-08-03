Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.