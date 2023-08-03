Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

