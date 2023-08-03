Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

