Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in NewMarket by 30.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 76.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 15.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $457.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.27 and a 200 day moving average of $380.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $458.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.