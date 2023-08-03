Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,285 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 136,590.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

