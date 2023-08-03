Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $96.95 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

