Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

