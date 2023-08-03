Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

