Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.9 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

