Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Zedge shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 21,296 shares traded.

Zedge Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

(Get Free Report)

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.