Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Zedge shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 21,296 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

