Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

