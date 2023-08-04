10,023 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

