11,910 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

PCG opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

