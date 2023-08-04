12,068 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

