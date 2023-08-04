12,124 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.