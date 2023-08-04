29,837 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.70 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

