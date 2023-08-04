6,200 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after acquiring an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

