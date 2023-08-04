6,509 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 884,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after buying an additional 89,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at $123,739,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,590 shares of company stock worth $37,153,287. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

