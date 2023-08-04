6,686 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IMCV stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

