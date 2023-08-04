675 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $319.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.