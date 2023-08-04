8,652 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $123.11 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.