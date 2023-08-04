9,604 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

