ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500 over the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $11.97 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $716.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

