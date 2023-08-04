Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Purchases 232,889 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten English purchased 232,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,328.89 ($2,989.97).

Kirsten English also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Tuesday, July 4th, Kirsten English bought 328,466 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,217.05).

Actual Experience Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Actual Experience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04).

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.