Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Purchases 232,889 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten English purchased 232,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,328.89 ($2,989.97).
Kirsten English also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 4th, Kirsten English bought 328,466 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,217.05).
Actual Experience Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Actual Experience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04).
Actual Experience Company Profile
Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.
