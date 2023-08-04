Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $105.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.