Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

