Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

