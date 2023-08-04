Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

