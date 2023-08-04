Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.83, but opened at $45.14. Adient shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 152,949 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Adient by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

