Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 10,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $48.89 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

