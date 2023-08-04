AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

