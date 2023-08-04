Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 8th

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.
Agra Ventures Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
