Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 8th

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th.

Agra Ventures Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

Agra Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Agra Ventures Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabis industry. The company engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, and marketing of cannabis and related products. Its flagship property is the Propagation Services Canada located in Delta, Canada. It also distributes medical cannabis in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.